HCA Healthcare and ukactive launch consultation on workplace health

Private healthcare provider HCA Healthcare has partnered with not-for-profit health body ukactive to undertake a consultation into health and physical activity in the workplace.

The consultation, the biggest of its kind to date, will provide recommendations to businesses, the physical activity sector and the government to support the design of healthier workplaces.

Launching in early April, the consultation will seek to outline the steps that businesses of all sizes can take and identify the help they need to support the health of their employees.

It will also identify any relevant policy changes that will support and enable a society of healthier workplaces.

The report will draw on the views of a range of sectors within the UK and will explore the current status of physical activity and wider health programmes in workplaces.

Anna Davison, head of workplace wellbeing for ukactive, said physical activity has a crucial role to play in workplace wellbeing, supporting not only physical health but also good mental health, individual purpose, team ethos, productivity and organisational culture.

“This consultation will provide tangible advice and information about how businesses and the physical activity sector can work more effectively together to improve the health of working adults in the UK,” she added.

Cliff Bucknall, chief medical officer for HCA Healthcare UK, said that as a partner to businesses providing workplace health, HCA has seen the positive impact that the right initiatives can have on increasing productivity and improving the wellbeing of employees.

“Through our partnership with ukactive we hope to provide practical advice and information to enable businesses of all sizes to turn ambition into action, and drive positive change in the health and wellbeing of the UK’s working population,” he explained.

Statistics from The Lancet suggest that office workers who spend eight hours a day sitting at a desk are up to 60% more likely to die early from preventable diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Meanwhile, research released by Vitality shows meeting the recommended physical activity guidelines could significantly improve life expectancy and make employees up to five days more productive each year.