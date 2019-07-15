Having a bad manager linked to heart disease

Smoking and poor diet are higher in people with a boss they don’t trust

People who have a manager they do not trust have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, a study has warned.

The research, published in the International Journal of Environment Research and Public Health, looked at 400,000 US workers and found that those who work in jobs where they do not trust their bosses were more likely to smoke and have high blood pressure, diabetes, a poor diet, obesity and high cholesterol.

Working in an environment with poor trust was defined as having a job in which the employee could not depend on “understanding, fairness, and mutual respect between the supervisor and subordinate”.

The study suggested the higher risk factors for cardiovascular disease were partly caused by unhealthy methods of stress relief, such as poor diet and smoking.

Stress also leads to increased blood pressure – another risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

If left untreated, cardiovascular disease can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and death.