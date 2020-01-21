Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Half of hospitals have a shortage of specialist stroke consultants

Charity warns the UK is hurtling towards a major stroke crisis
Emily Perryman 21st January 2020

Almost half of hospitals in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have a shortage of specialist stroke consultants, figures suggest.

The data from King’s College London’s 2018-19 Ssnap (Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme) report reveals 48% of hospitals have had at least one stroke consultant vacancy for the past 12 months or more.

This has risen from 40% in 2016 and 26% in 2014.

Separate research suggests there is a similar outlook in Scotland.

The Stroke Association, which analysed the data, warned that the UK is hurtling its way to a major stroke crisis unless the issue is addressed.

The charity’s head, Juliet Bouverie, has called on the government and NHS England to make stroke medicine a more attractive proposition for junior doctors to specialise in, as well as training and developing other stroke professionals such as specialist nurses and therapists.

Prof Rustam Al-Shahi Salman, president of the British Association of Stroke Physicians, told the BBC a shortage of specialists and equipment is preventing hospitals carrying out the treatment. However, an NHS official said more people were already surviving and thriving after stroke and that it was looking to “modernise our stroke workforce ahead of long-term funding decisions for training being made by government later in the year”.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc