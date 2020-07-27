Julie Hopkins, the Director of Claims & Underwriting Strategy at protection provider Guardian, is to retire at the end of this month after a fifty-year career the life insurance industry.

Hopkins (pictured), who spent 25 years at Hannover Re and five years as a consultant prior to her current role at Guardian, where she played a central role in the life office’s launch and the development of its bespoke underwriting rules engine.

A Guardian spokesman said that Hopkins leaves behind a “strong and experienced underwriting and claims team” and will hand over her formal ExCo responsibilities at the end of this month to Duncan Mosely, Guardian’s Chief Operating Officer.

The spokesman said that Hopkins will remain available to her successors on an advisory basis until 15 October when she will leave the business.

Katya MacLean, Guardian CEO, said: “Anyone who knows Julie knows that insurance is her passion. As she’d say herself, it’s not just a job. We’ve been so lucky to have had access to her skills and talent for so long at this stage of her career. She’s been an incredible part of our journey and an inspiration to everyone who works here. She leaves behind fantastic underwriting and claims teams, who will build on her successes, but she’ll be sorely missed by us all. We wish her well for her retirement.”

Hopkins said: “Who can believe that when I started my career at Guardian in 1970 that I’d be finishing it 50 years later at the same company

“Needless to say, it’s been a blast. I can only think I’ve lasted this long because I’m passionate about doing the right thing and I value what we do. My focus has always been on how to make things better for the customer, so when Guardian came along (again) – with its clear commitment to doing the right thing – I jumped at the chance to be part of this exciting challenger. It felt like the right culmination of my life’s work.

“While I’ll obviously miss everyone, I leave the team in great hands.”