GP numbers fall by nearly 1,000 in four years

The number of GPs in England has fallen by nearly 1,000 since 2015, an analysis reveals.

In 2015 the Conservative government pledged to recruit 5,000 more GPs by 2020, but since then the number of doctors at GP surgeries has fallen while patient demand has increased, according to the TUC.

Doctors’ leaders say the average number of patients GPs should have on their list is 1,600 in order to provide a high-quality service. But in September this year, the average number of patients per GP was 2,100.

GP patient lists have increased by 160 (8%), on average, since 2015.

With demand on GP surgeries increasing, unions say an additional 9,000 doctors are needed to run services at the right level.

The average wait for a routine GP appointment is now more than two weeks.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said GPs are working tirelessly to help patients, but there are simply not enough of them to keep up with demand.

“As a result patients are not getting the treatments they need on time. And family doctors are stressed and overwhelmed,” she added. “The next government must invest in our NHS and boost GP numbers.”