Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Government to invest £133m in tech to beat cancer and dementia

Investment aims to improve treatment, diagnosis and care options
Emily Perryman 10th September 2019

The government has pledged to invest £133m in new research and technology to tackle diseases like cancer, dementia and Parkinson’s.

It said people across the country could lead healthier and longer lives following the investment, which aims to improve treatment, diagnosis and care options.

A £50m investment will be earmarked for faster and more accurate diagnosis and earlier interventions by supporting the work of existing Centres of Excellence in digital pathology and imaging with artificial intelligence.

Adult social care will receive a new cash injection of £7.5m to use research to improve care delivery and £14m will be given to bioscience projects and technologies across the UK that could, for example, treat osteoarthritis and develop new vaccines.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said chronic and painful illnesses like arthritis and Parkinson’s prevent people from living a full life.

“Curing these kinds of debilitating illnesses is one of the great challenges we face globally, and today’s commitment will play a vital role in ensuring that our scientists and thinkers have the tools they need to find new treatments that will support people to lead longer, healthier lives,” she stated.

A further £69.5m of the total investment through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will help fund four British projects: Nucleic Acid Therapy Accelerator, the Advanced Pain Discovery Platform, UK Centre of Evidence Implementation in Adult Social Care, and Tackling Multimorbidity at scale.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc