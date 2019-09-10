Government to invest £133m in tech to beat cancer and dementia

The government has pledged to invest £133m in new research and technology to tackle diseases like cancer, dementia and Parkinson’s.

It said people across the country could lead healthier and longer lives following the investment, which aims to improve treatment, diagnosis and care options.

A £50m investment will be earmarked for faster and more accurate diagnosis and earlier interventions by supporting the work of existing Centres of Excellence in digital pathology and imaging with artificial intelligence.

Adult social care will receive a new cash injection of £7.5m to use research to improve care delivery and £14m will be given to bioscience projects and technologies across the UK that could, for example, treat osteoarthritis and develop new vaccines.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said chronic and painful illnesses like arthritis and Parkinson’s prevent people from living a full life.

“Curing these kinds of debilitating illnesses is one of the great challenges we face globally, and today’s commitment will play a vital role in ensuring that our scientists and thinkers have the tools they need to find new treatments that will support people to lead longer, healthier lives,” she stated.

A further £69.5m of the total investment through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will help fund four British projects: Nucleic Acid Therapy Accelerator, the Advanced Pain Discovery Platform, UK Centre of Evidence Implementation in Adult Social Care, and Tackling Multimorbidity at scale.