Glasgow-based private healthcare adviser Solutions Healthcare has become the latest member of The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII).

On joing the trade body, the company praised AMII’s “outstanding professionalism and market views”.

Solutions Healthcare was established by brokers Alan Christie and Evelyn Forsyth (pictured) following the sale of Chartered Life and dates back to 1993.

The firm offers all protection products. It is the latest member firm to join AMII, which represents approximately 140 intermediaries, insurers and providers across the health and wellbeing sector.

Christie said: “Being associated with AMII and their own outstanding professionalism and market views brings credibility to any healthcare broker.

“At Solutions Healthcare we are delighted to have been accepted as one of their members.

“We operate in the same market as our previous business, Chartered Life, but with national coverage, offering all forms of protection products. Our experience of private healthcare has been gained over many years – we have seen many different trends over time and in particular more recently, customer engagement in their own health and wellbeing.”