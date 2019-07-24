GenesisCare launches radiotherapy centre at Bupa Cromwell Hospital

Cancer treatment specialist GenesisCare is launching its radiotherapy service at Bupa Cromwell Hospital in London.

The move aims to meet growing demand for high quality oncology treatment in London and create an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

The new centre, which will be called GenesisCare Centre for Radiotherapy at Cromwell Hospital, will provide a combination of treatment options for all tumour groups, with integrated clinical pathways to Bupa Cromwell Hospital.

The technology includes a state-of-the-art MRI-Guided Linac and a Varian Edge to replace the tomotherapy machine for radiotherapy and a Gamma Knife Icon system for radiosurgery.

The partnership, which officially starts in August 2019, will provide patients with the only MR Linac in London used outside of research purposes.

GenesisCare said the therapy significantly improves outcomes through more precise targeting of tumours, including those of the pancreas, liver, lung, prostate and breast. For most patients, it will reduce treatment time by more than half and minimise side effects.

Phil Luce, hospital director at Bupa Cromwell Hospital, said the partnership will ensure patients have fast access to market-leading radiotherapy services which caters to their individual needs.

Dan Collins, GenesisCare’s chief executive, added: “We will be bringing the world’s most innovative technologies and working with the very best doctors in oncology to provide the highest quality, evidence-based care.”

Over the coming months, GenesisCare will invest in team training and technology at Bupa Cromwell Hospital to improve the treatment pathway. It will also invest in redesigning the department to create a more patient-focused environment, and introduce new services including a partial breast radiotherapy programme, a hydrogel programme to reduce side-effects for prostate cancer patients, and an exercise medicine programme.

GenesisCare’s already has partnerships with Bupa in Australia and Sanitas in Spain.