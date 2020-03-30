Hospitals in Lombardy in Italy – a region which has been hit hard by coronavirus – received a shipment of life-saving lung ventilators imported from Germany thanks to a humanitarian operation by Hope Onlus, achieved through a major donation made by Generali.

The insurer had set up an “Extraordinary International Fund for the Covid-19 Emergency”, with a budget of up to €100m and the shipment was facilitated through a humanitarian operation by Hope Onlus, a non-profit organisation specialising in health and education projects that operates in Italy and the Middle East.

The lung ventilators were transported from the Dixon factory in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The scientific support of Fondazione Buzzi and the direct coordination between Hope Onlus and the Head of the Crisis Unit Professor Antonio Pesenti, Head of the Intensive Care Unit at the Milan General Hospital, have made a 100% controlled supply chain possible, from production to patient service.

So far, eight lung ventilators have already been installed in intensive care units in record time in the hospitals in Crema, Brescia and the Buzzi hospital in Milan. Another 12 are on their way.

In recent days, Generali has also donated 500 protective suits to healthcare facilities in Lombardy.