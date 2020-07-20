Private medical insurance (PMI) provider General & Medical Solutions is to offer its customers unlimited access to the virtual GP service provided by Medical Solutions.

The new service will be available to all eligible General & Medical members at no extra cost and will give them 24/7 access to a GP by phone for diagnosis, advice and reassurance as well as private prescriptions and referral letters.

Online video consultations with a GP will also be available for the insurer’s members between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.

Medical Solutions, which was established in 1998, provides services to more than four million people and has partnerships with CS Healthcare, National Freindly and WPA.

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, said: “We are delighted to partner with General & Medical to offer our 24/7 service to its members.

“Although we seem to be coming through this initial phase of the COVID-19 crisis, accessing primary care remains challenging for some people and many are still not getting medical advice when they need it.

“Our virtual GP service provides tangible value as it gives General & Medical’s members access to a GP at any time and means they can get expert medical advice and support when they need it, wherever they are.”

Simon Chapman, Operations Manager at General & Medical, said: “At General & Medical we always have the best interests of our members at heart, which is why we’re very pleased to now offer Medical Solutions’ virtual GP service.

“Remote consultations have become increasingly important over the past few months as we have all dealt with the ramifications of COVID-19, so we believe this 24/7 service will be particularly valuable for our members and a great addition to the other benefits that we provide.”