Access to 24/7 help now available

Private medical insurance (PMI) provider General & Medical Healthcare has added a number of additional benefits across all seven of its healthcare policies.

The insurer said it was making the move as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the mental and physical health of individuals and families.

The additional benefits include unlimited access to its 24-Hour ‘Talk to a doctor’ service.

Members will also now have access to its 24/7 Health and Wellbeing Support service.

The provider is also offering a special premium reduction offering for customers requiring care for Covid-19 during the next few months.

A spokesman for the provider said that with the NHS under “more pressure than ever before”, PMI helps to relieve that strain by providing customers with faster access to consultations and essential medical treatment.