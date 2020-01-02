Frequent outpatients to be given free NHS hospital parking

New rules comes into effect from April 2020

Outpatients who have to attend regular hospital appointments to manage long-term conditions will not have to pay for NHS car parking from April 2020.

Currently, NHS trusts are responsible for making their own car parking arrangements, including setting any charges.

From April, all 206 hospital trusts in England will be expected to provide free car parking to frequent outpatients and blue badge holders.

Free parking will also be offered at specific times of day to certain groups, including parents of sick children staying in hospital overnight and staff working night shifts.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This month millions of people put their trust in this government to deliver. One of the concerns mentioned regularly on the doorsteps was that vulnerable people, and staff working nights, have to pay for hospital car parking. So we are today delivering on our manifesto commitment and setting out our new approach to NHS hospital parking charges.” NHS hospital car parking fees were abolished in Scotland and Wales in 2008.