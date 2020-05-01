Freedom Health Insurance has launched a virtual GP service for its UK-based clients.

Provided by Medical Solutions UK Limited, “GP24” is now available to all Freedom individual and SME members in the UK at no additional cost.

GP24 provides clients with access to a GP by phone for advice, reassurance, diagnosis and, where appropriate, private medication and open referral letters, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The e-consultation service also allows clients to have an online video consultation with a GP from the comfort of their own home, between 8am and 10pm, 7 days a week.

The GPs can issue private prescriptions for medication which can either be delivered directly to the client at home or collected from the client’s chosen pharmacy.

If the GP feels that further investigation or treatment is required, open referral letters can also be issued enabling timely access to specialists for patients when appropriate.

Alistair Sclare, Managing Director at Freedom Health Insurance, said: “With fast and convenient access to advice, diagnosis, medication and open referral letters, GP24 gives useful added value to policies and provides customers with the ongoing support, reassurance and peace of mind they need.”

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, said: “Medical Solutions is very pleased to be working with Freedom and to provide access to our service for UK health insurance policyholders.

“We believe our 24/7 GP service adds tangible value to policies and provides members with an essential service, which can be accessed at any time, regardless of whether it relates to a claim.

“In view of the current situation relating to COVID-19 and associated restrictions on mobility, and accessing healthcare services, the value and importance of our virtual GP service is clear and we believe Freedom members will see real benefit by having access to this new service.”

Medical Solutions UK also provides virtual GP services to a number of other insurance providers, including Guardian, Benenden Health, CS Healthcare and Saga.