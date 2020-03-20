Listening, taking breaks and getting outside can help reduce stress

A guide to the top five stress busting techniques for employers has been released by health and protection adviser Complete Health and Protection.

Figures suggest stress contributes to more than 11 million lost working days every year in the UK.

Rachel Irons, director and founder of Complete Health and Protection, said there are ways that employers can help to de-stress the work environment, thereby leading to a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.

Rachel Irons: ‘Listening and sharing the weight can be a huge help’

Her top five tips are:

Lend an ear. “The act of talking can be a highly effective way of blowing off steam and regaining a sense of calm. You don’t need to necessarily fix the problem, but listening and sharing the weight can be a huge help,” said Irons.

Take a break. Deadlines and heavy workloads can often lead to shortened or even non- existent lunch hours.

Slow down. “If you see that your member of staff who is normally fastidious with their duties, starting to rush and make uncharacteristic mistakes, step in,” Irons advised. “Rushing a job can result in unnecessary errors and in turn cause more stress for your employee.”

Get outside.

Help employees to prioritise tasks.

Irons said introducing an employee benefit can add huge value to employees’ wellbeing, for example occupational health or an employee assistance programme.