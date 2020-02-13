Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Fire fighters ‘rescue fat Brits three times a day’

Morbidly obese patients needing medical help get trapped in their homes
Emily Perryman 13th February 2020

Fire crews are called out three times a day to rescue morbidly obese Brits, figures show.

The data from the Home Office reveals firefighters answered a record 1,209 incidents last year involving fat people needing to be winched free.

These so-called “bariatric rescues” have more than doubled in three years from 587 in 2016, according to the figures published in the Sun.

Ambulance staff call out firefighters for patients who need urgent medical help but are trapped by their bulk.

They have specialist kit which removes doors and walls to help free residents stuck in their bed, on the sofa or in the bath.

The cases include a 51 year-old man weighing 48 stones, who had to be winched from his fifth-floor Wolverhampton flat; and 33 year-old Carl Thompson, Britain’s fattest man, whose body was removed using hydraulic equipment.

It is estimated taxpayers are hit with a £500,000 annual bill to rescue overweight Brits, the newspaper reports.

Firefighters are now training with 40st dummies filled with rubber or metal ball bearings.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc