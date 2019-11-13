Ethnic minority women ‘face more barriers to seeing their GP’

Many are too embarrassed or are scared about their symptoms

Women from ethnic minority backgrounds face around twice as many barriers as white women do when seeking help for potential cancer symptoms, a study suggests.

The research, published in Psycho-Oncology, found that in England women from ethnic minority backgrounds were more likely to feel too embarrassed to talk to a GP (75%-91%) than white women were (8%).

Being too scared that a symptom was a sign of something serious was also more likely to be a potential barrier for ethnic minority groups.

Those with a poor understanding of what the GP says were around three times less likely to feel confident to talk in a consultation.

The researchers, based at the University of Surrey and Kings College London, surveyed 720 women from six different ethnic groups in England: white, Caribbean, African, Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi. Participants were asked to answer how strongly they agreed with 11 statements designed to assess potential barriers to going to a GP if they had symptoms, as well some additional questions on their health literacy level and fatalistic beliefs.

Fatalism (i.e. having strong views on things such as “when bad things happen, it’s because they were meant to be” or “people die when it’s their time, and nothing can change that”) was higher among ethnic minority women compared with white women. Having a strong fatalistic belief was also associated with reduced body awareness.

The researchers discovered that ethnic minority women who had moved to the UK as adults were around 40% less likely to report worrying about wasting a GP’s time as a potential barrier than women from the same ethnic background born in the UK.

Some previous studies have shown varied cancer outcomes exist across different ethnic groups. This could mean that because of perceiving more barriers, ethnic minority women may postpone seeking medical help which can delay cancer treatment and reduce survival.

Dr Katriina Whitaker, from the University of Surrey, said that by addressing the barriers present in different communities, there is an opportunity to implement changes that can make everyone feel able to access healthcare.

Dr Julie Sharp, Cancer Research UK’s head of health and patient information, said: “The earlier stage a cancer is diagnosed at, the better chance people have of surviving their disease. So we urge people to tell their doctor if they notice any changes to their body that aren’t normal for them.”