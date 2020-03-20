Equipsme, the health support provider, is offering businesses with between two and 20 employees free access to its healthcare plans which include remote GP appointments.

It said the move will mean give employees of fellow small businesses access to professional health and wellbeing advice from home.

Equipsme has been delivering healthcare support, including online GP, counselling and physiotherapy appointments, to SMEs for two years.

More details about the offer are available at www.equipsme.com

Matthew Reed, the provider’s managing director and founder, said: “We’re an SME. There are tough times ahead for all of us. But we think it’s up to businesses to now step up with what they’ve got and do what they can. This is what we can do, and we’re doing it from right now.”

Equipsme is offering its company healthcare plans, free until 1 August, after the predicted peak period of the virus.

Reed said there is no obligation to stay on the plan, and businesses can cancel at the end of July “without paying a penny”.

He said: “Over the coming weeks and months people will need to adapt to working remotely, or at least very differently within communities. How we access medical care will need to be different, too. Free and remote GP access could help people keep going – and that’s ultimately going to help businesses keep going.

“Looking after your people is always important – and right now it’s more important than ever. Most small companies value their teams tremendously but don’t have a dedicated HR department. They will be juggling so many concerns as it is.

“If someone needs medical advice for a condition but needs to remain self-isolated or needs mental health support to cope with anxiety and stress, we want to help SMEs help their people.”

Under the offer small businesses can get their staff 24/7 remote GP appointments, access to a nurse helpline, stress support and physiotherapy advice – with employees requesting appointments via an app on their smartphone. Employees can also choose to pay individually to add their families to the plan.