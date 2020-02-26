Shadow Health Secretary: England’s health inequalities ‘a national disgrace’

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has urged the government to tackle the “national disgrace” of regional health inequalities across England.

It comes as Labour figures show people who live in “red wall” constituencies, the party’s former strongholds in the Midlands and the north that switched to the Conservatives in December’s general election, suffer more ill-health than those in more prosperous areas.

The analysis found that men in the poorer areas live 5.9 fewer healthy years on average and women 7.7 fewer years, the Guardian reports.

The party found the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease was above the English average in all 20 of the sample red wall constituencies, while deaths from cancer were above average in 95% of them.

The proportion of adults and children who were overweight or obese was above the average in all 20.

“Inequality in health is the worst inequality of all,” said Ashworth. “Surely there can be no greater social injustice than people dying sooner because of poverty and austerity?

“This is a national disgrace and requires urgent government action. Boris Johnson will fail to ‘level up’ the economy if he refuses to abandon austerity and tackle these health inequalities.”

The speech marks the 10th anniversary of the Marmot review, which uncovered a massive “social gradient in health”, meaning that the lower a person’s socioeconomic position, the worse their health was likely to be.

The report in 2010 concluded that premature deaths from health inequalities were losing an annual total of between 1.3m and 2.5m extra years of life.