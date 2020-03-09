More than eight out of 10 insurance professionals would recommend working in the profession to a friend or family member, according to a poll by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The Twitter survey of 164 of the professional body’s membership showed 83% would advise family and friends to embark on a career in insurance while 17% would not recommend it.

Kevin Hancock, managing director of Chartered insurance broker Yutree and chair of the CII’s Society of Insurance Broking, said insurance profession is a world where you can be a broker, underwriter, claims professional, loss adjuster, actuary or lawyer.

“In addition, the number of clients who operate in different disciplines and in various sectors and trades means that you meet the widest variety of people,” he added.

The poll reveals underwriting professionals were most likely to recommend a career in their sector, with more than nine out of 10 saying they would recommend their career to friends and family.

Mandy Hunt, chief underwriting officer of RSA and board member of the CII’s Society of Underwriting Professionals, said: “In insurance, the opportunities are immense – you can go places and see things that you would never otherwise see. I hope it is somewhere people can have a long and fulfilling career and a profession that continues to be a truly valuable part of society.”