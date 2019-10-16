Eight in 10 independent acute hospitals rated good or outstanding

More than eight in 10 independent acute hospitals have been rated good or outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The latest State of Care report reveals 74% of core services are rated as good and 9% rated as outstanding.

The CQC said that over the last year it has seen a slight improvement in the quality of leadership of independent organisations, with 79% rated as good or outstanding for the well-led key question, compared with 73% last year.

Despite this progress, the CQC said things still need to improve particularly in the core services of critical care, medical care and services for children and young people.

Across health and social care in England as a whole, most care is rated good and the quality is improving slightly.

However, the report states that people do not always have good experiences of care and they sometimes don’t get the care they need until it is too late and things have seriously worsened for them.

Peter Wyman, chair of the Care CQC, warned that too many people are facing unacceptable challenges and cannot get the right care in the right place and at the right time.

“Last year we warned that the continuing lack of a long-term sustainable funding solution for adult social care was having a damaging impact on the quality and quantity of available care. There is an urgent need for this solution to be prioritised by Parliament and Government – the failure to find a consensus for a future funding model continues to drive instability in this sector,” he said.

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, added that it is vital that independent sector providers delivering primary, community, diagnostic and acute care are fully integrated into local system planning to ensure that all available resources are used and NHS patients can access safe, timely and high quality care.