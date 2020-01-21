Early menopause ‘increases risk of multiple chronic conditions’

Women who experience premature menopause are significantly more likely to develop multiple chronic conditions, researchers have found.

The study by The University of Queensland analysed data on more than 11,000 women aged 45 to 50 in 1996 and tracked them until 2016.

It found premature menopause is linked to a higher chance of women developing diabetes, heart disease, stroke, osteoporosis, asthma and breast cancer.

Overall, 71% of women with premature menopause developed multiple chronic conditions by the time they were 60 years old. This compared to 55% of women who experienced menopause at the age of 50 to 51.

The data also revealed 45% of women with premature menopause developed multi-morbidity during their 60s, compared with 40% of women who experienced menopause at 50 to 51.

School of Public Health PhD student Dr Xiaolin Xu said women can make lifestyle changes to slow down the onset of multi-morbidity like maintaining a healthy weight range, quitting smoking and doing regular exercise.