Rebecca Adlington OBE

Legal & General is extending its Not A Red Card Awards deadline until the end of the month – and has announced that a two-time Olympic gold medal winner is backing its mental health awareness campaign.

Swimming champion Rebecca Adlington OBE is lending her support to the Not a Red Card advocacy and action campaign, including its annual Awards.

Launched in 2017, the Not a Red Card campaign uses “the power and relatability of sport and humour” to reduce the stigma of mental health in the workplace and get people talking about it and their own experiences.

The campaign culminates each year in an Awards event which recognises those who champion mental wellbeing at work.

Adlington, who is speaking at this year’s Awards, is also speaking at this year’s REBA Employee Wellbeing Congress on the issue of mental health, focusing on the subject of burnout.

A spokesman for L&G said that the increased focus on burnout comes in response to reports that mass homeworking is leading to a new culture of “e-presenteeism”, whereby employees feel obliged to be online as much as possible, even outside of work hours and when they are feeling unwell.

Double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington OBE says burnout affects elite athletes and individuals in the world of work alike

Adlington said: “There are clear parallels here with the world of sport.

“Many Olympians and elite athletes experience burnout. They try to ramp up efforts when they are just not seeing results, training harder and longer. They compete more. They seek out more coaching. All of which can end up being counterproductive and affect their mental health.

“The only way out of it is to let go of any excessively high expectations and demands for achieving certain standards.”