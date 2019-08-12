Dementia now cause of one in ten deaths

Illness is top cause of mortality in women

Dementia is the reason for more than a tenth of registered deaths in England and Wales in 2018, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest the illness is the top cause of death for women, while the top cause for men is heart-related.

The ONS said mortality rates have remained generally stable since 2011, taking into account population size and age. But deaths from dementia continued to rise, accounting for 12.8%.

The total figure of 541,589 deaths last year was the highest for a decade, the ONS said.

