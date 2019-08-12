Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Dementia now cause of one in ten deaths

Illness is top cause of mortality in women
David Sawers 12th August 2019

Dementia is the reason for more than a tenth of registered deaths in England and Wales in 2018, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest the illness is the top cause of death for women, while the top cause for men is heart-related.

The ONS said mortality rates have remained generally stable since 2011, taking into account population size and age. But deaths from dementia continued to rise, accounting for 12.8%.

The total figure of 541,589 deaths last year was the highest for a decade, the ONS said.

The figures are available here.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc