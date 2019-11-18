Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Dementia care costs to treble in next two decades

People will have higher care needs for longer as population ages
Emily Perryman 18th November 2019

The cost of social care for people with dementia will nearly treble over the next two decades, a report has warned.

The study from the London School of Economics and Political Science, commissioned by Alzheimer’s Society, calculates that the number of people with dementia in the UK is expected to nearly double to 1.6 million people by 2040, while the cost of dementia care will almost triple to £45.4bn from today’s cost of £15.7bn.

The total cost of dementia to the UK economy, including costs to the NHS, paid social care and unpaid care, has risen to £34.7bn and will rise further to £94.1bn by 2040, it said.

The report predicts that as the population ages a higher proportion of people with dementia will have higher care needs for longer, driving up the average amount spent on care.

Currently, £9bn a year (57%) in social care costs fall on people with dementia and their families. Previous research by Alzheimer’s Society has shown that someone with dementia will typically have to spend £100,000 on their care. Many have to sell their homes to pay for it.

The report also found that families are providing £13.9bn a year in unpaid care for people with dementia, which will increase to £35.7bn by 2040.

Alzheimer’s Society is calling for all political parties to commit to radically reform dementia care. It said it should be funded like other public services, such as the NHS and education, where the cost is shared across society.

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive at Alzheimer’s Society, said it is not right that people going through dementia have to battle to get the care they need on top of battling the disease.   

“From the working mum struggling to find hundreds of pounds every week to ‘top up’ her mum’s council-funded care home place, to the woman who had to sell her home of 50 years to pay for her husband’s care – families affected by dementia are already at breaking point,” he added.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc