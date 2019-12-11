Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Deaths of 4,600 NHS patients linked to safety incidents

Type of care given and problems with medication are some of the issues recorded
Emily Perryman 11th December 2019

There were 4,668 patient deaths linked to safety incidents in the NHS over the last year, data shows.

The types of patient safety issues recorded by the National Reporting & Learning System (NRLS), which compiles NHS data, include problems with medication, the type of care given, staffing and infection control.

Guidance accompanying the data from the NRLS, published by the Guardian, states deaths are not always clear-cut and cannot always be attributed to patient safety incidents. However, under the “degree of harm” section recorded on the system, there were 4,688 cases listed as death.

In total, 4,356,277 reports of patient safety incidents were reported between November 2018 and October 2019. They are described as issues where unintended or unexpected incidents which could have – or did – lead to harm of a patient under the care of the NHS.

Other safety incidents had links to consent, paperwork, facilities, and in some cases patient abuse by staff or a third party.

Labour said patient safety should be front and centre of the NHS and that it would legislate for appropriate staffing levels to improve patient safety.

