More men in deprived areas of England have died over the past decade than would be expected if previous trends had continued, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It found men’s mortality rates were improving 138.1 times faster before 2011 than they did afterwards.

More women also died in the most deprived areas of England than earlier trends had suggested.

For women aged 80-84, mortality rates were improving 17 times faster before 2011 than they did afterwards, the ONS found.

There have also been worsening mortality rates among men and women living in the wealthiest areas of England since 2011.

Sophie John, of the ONS, said 54% of the leading causes of death analysed by age and sex follow the slowdown in mortality improvements.

Mortality rates for deaths resulting from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have continued to increase post-2011 for both males and females in England and Wales.

Since 2001, ischaemic heart disease (IHD) has remained the leading cause of death for males in England, but mortality rates for deaths resulting from IHD have continued to decrease. Since 2011, however, these decreases have slowed with the average fall pre-2011 being 1.5 times greater than the fall post-2011, the Guardian reports.

This pattern of slowing mortality rates post-2011 was also observed in deaths resulting from cerebrovascular diseases, influenza and pneumonia, and chronic lower respiratory diseases.

In contrast, mortality rates for deaths resulting from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have continued to increase since 2001, with rates post-2011 increasing 2.6 times greater than pre-2011.

The ONS analysis identified 2011 as the “breakpoint” year: the moment when there was a significant slowdown in the trend of improving life expectancies.