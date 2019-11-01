CS Healthcare launches unlimited access to remote GP service

Society wants to provide a bridge between NHS and private healthcare

CS Healthcare is offering its members unlimited access to a remote GP service provided by Medical Solutions.

It follows a pilot of the service and comes as part of a modernisation of the 90 year-old friendly society’s health insurance offering.

CS Healthcare also recently removed its eligibility criteria. Previously, a specialist health insurer for the armed forces, civil service, public sector and not-for-profit organisations, the society now provides private medical cover for everyone, regardless of their profession.

The society offers individual, family and group plans.

Tom Gidaracos, acting chief executive at CS Healthcare, said the society wanted to introduce a service that would provide meaningful value to members, while also helping to attract new members.

“Our goal has always been to provide a bridge between NHS and private healthcare. The addition of a remote GP service fits perfectly with this goal, especially when you consider the average wait for a GP appointment is now more than two weeks,” he added.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at Medical Solutions, said CS Healthcare prides itself on providing swift access to affordable private healthcare and promises that it won’t increase premiums because a member has made a claim.

“This approach is to be applauded. And it fits perfectly with our own goal of ensuring the right diagnosis in the right place at the right time,” he stated.