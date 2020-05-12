But workers in sector still at heightened risk of infection

The number of deaths in care homes due to coronavirus is beginning to fall, official figures show.

But there remain concerns that staff working in residential and nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to the killer disease.

Office for National Statistics data for England Wales showed 2,423 fatalities where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate in the week to 1 May.

That is down from 2,800 the week before. A similar trend has been seen in Scotland.

Since the pandemic was declared, more than 9,700 deaths in care homes in the UK have been linked to the virus – pushing overall fatalities to record levels.

The number of hospital deaths have been falling since early April – but the total number seen in the most recent week is still nearly three times higher than health officials normally expect.

Figures published this week also show that people working in social care in England and Wales have been twice as likely to die with coronavirus as the general working-age population, official figures show.