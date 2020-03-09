More than half of Health users stay at home after their call

A fifth of people who used AIG Life’s Smart Health virtual GP service booked a meeting to discuss the symptoms of viral infection, figures show.

The data, collated from Smart Health provider Teladoc Health, shows 14% of consultations were for common ailments such as colds and flu and 8% were for sore throats and tonsillitis.

Other ailments making up the top 10 include dermatological, eczema and moles; gastroenteritis and abdominal; neck pain, back pain and musculoskeletal; urology and urinary tract infection; and mental health concerns.

After speaking with a GP via Smart Health, 54% of users stayed at home instead of consulting a medical practitioner in person.

Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, said customers find the service valuable when they can’t get an appointment at their local GP practice, can’t take the time out of work or are travelling.

“It’s especially popular with employees who are insured by us through an employer’s group protection scheme so I encourage employers to remind their employees that they can use it for advice about any medical issue,” she added.