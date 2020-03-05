The health insurance and protection sector has rallied to provide indiviudals and employers with support and advice as fears around coronavirus escalate.

The pandemic, which originated in China towards the end of last year, has spread across the world. More than 3,200 people with the virus are now confirmed to have died and over 94,000 have been infected.

Global private medical insurance provider Aetna International is keeping individuals, employers and intermediaries well-informed.

Employee benefits consultancy and risk management giant Aon has a dedicated “Response Site” to keep clients and partners informed.

Private hospital group HCA Healthcare today issued an update for patients, staff and consultants.

Employee benefits consultancy Mercer has published a useful report on the issue and is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Although officials in the UK and abroad are calling for calm, an escalating panic is causing widespread economic and social turmoil, with flights cancelled, businesses disrupted and pressure mounting on public and private healthcare systems around the world.

But the Association of British Insurers said its travel insurance members were “determined to do all they can” to support customers.

Willis Towers Watson, the employee benefits consultancy, is giving regular updates to clients and intermediary partners.

Meanwhile, domestic and international private medical insurers have been keeping abreast of the situation, providing information and support to concerned individuals and employers.

WorldAware, the travel security services partner of international PMI provider Allianz Care, is publishing regular updates about the issue.

In a statement much in line with the stance of other domestic PMI providers, a spokesman for Aviva said: “Aviva Health insurance customers in the UK would be covered should they contract the illness, subject to standard policy terms.

“However it would be highly unlikely that they would be treated in any of the UK private hospitals as these are not set up for patient isolation. Our understanding is that patients diagnosed with coronavirus would be sent and treated in NHS isolation units.

“NHS Cash Benefit would be payable from Aviva private medical insurance policies in accordance with the terms and conditions for any NHS inpatient stay.”