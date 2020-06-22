Consumer healthcare company Clinova, which operates the personal healthcare app Caidr, has appointed former McKinsey & Company Partner Masha Feigelman as organisational design adviser.

Feigelman joins Clinova as it expands from Europe into the Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia Pacific markets.

She will also support the growth of Clinova’s diverse product portfolio, with a focus on the Caidr app, which allows users access to personalised medical and wellness advice.

Feigelman spent more than 20 years at McKinsey, where she built up the healthcare restructuring and transformation service in her capacity as a global leader, including the set-up of the McKinsey healthcare practice in Russia. She also has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

She said: “I’m delighted to have joined Clinova at such a vital time in its development, bringing my knowledge and know-how in key areas, such as the creation of new service lines and international development.

“The Clinova board has a clear vision for the expansion of its global network, providing health and wellness solutions across the world, and I am excited to join them on this journey.”

The London-based company has recently upped the production of its FFP2 certified Covaflu respirator masks, which have been used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.