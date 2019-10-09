Cleveland Clinic holds topping out ceremony at new London hospital

Eight-storey hospital will have 185 inpatient beds and eight operating rooms

The final external piece of Cleveland Clinic London’s new hospital at 33 Grosvenor Place has been put into place.

A topping out ceremony has been held at the eight-story, 324,000 square-foot building, which is Cleveland Clinic’s first facility in Europe.

Based at 33 Grosvenor Place, the hospital will have 185 inpatient beds; eight operating rooms; a full imaging suite; endoscopy and catheterisation labs; day case rooms for surgery; and a full neurological suite with rehabilitation.

The facility will offer a full range of medical services including specialty services focusing on heart and vascular, orthopaedics, digestive diseases, neurosciences and general surgery.

The building will produce its own heat and power, thereby minimising carbon emissions from air and water heating.

It is due to open in spring 2021.

Brian Donley, chief executive of Cleveland Clinic London, claimed the facility will be one of the most technologically advanced hospitals in the UK.

“Cleveland Clinic is a global leader in specialised medical care, and our London hospital will enable patients from across the UK and beyond to access exceptional treatment that’s based on nearly 100 years of research and innovation,” he added.

Cleveland Clinic’s health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland; 11 regional hospitals throughout Northeast Ohio; five hospitals in Florida; a hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE; and facilities in Las Vegas and Toronto.