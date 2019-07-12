Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Clear Insurance Management makes healthcare and group risk appointments

New roles for former Mercer consultants
David Sawers 12th July 2019

Clear Insurance Management, the independent insurance broker, has made two appointments to its Employee Benefits team.

Michael Hughes (pictured right) has joined as an employee benefits consultant, specialising in healthcare. Hughes joins Clear from Mercer where he worked for over four years. Prior to that Michael worked with UK and international medical insurers including Aetna International.

John Black moves to Clear from Gallagher, having previously worked at Mercer for over 20 years. During that time, Black advised clients on legislative changes as well as supporting the implementation, review and ongoing management of group risk products.

Nick Skipper, account director at Clear, said: “Both Michael and John are highly-respected employee benefits professionals who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge. We’re delighted they have joined us at a time when we continue to scale and grow our employee benefits business.”

