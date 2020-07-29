The UK’s largest specialist rehabilitation hospital is opening in Birmingham for patients in September.

Circle will employ 200 people at the 120-bedroom facility

The Circle Rehabilitation, Birmingham hospital, built on the site of the former BBC Pebble Mill studios in the heart of the city’s medical quarter, will be staffed by rehabilitation consultants, specialist nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, dieticians, psychologists, speech and language therapists and other healthcare professionals.

The multi-million-pound development includes a significant investment in new technologies, including specialist rehabilitation equipment, virtual reality and virtual monitoring, real-time recovery measurements and new apps and software to support people to return to their normal lives.

Circle Rehabilitation Director David Willis said that when people think about rehabilitation, they often think in terms of “a few sessions of physiotherapy”.

Willis said: “We go further than that. We design a package based around the patient, which brings together a whole range of professionals who constantly monitor and refine so that we can get the person back to their normal lives as effectively as possible and less likely to have recurring issues in the future.”

The hospital has 120 ensuite bedrooms, individual and group treatment areas. It will employ 200 members of staff and works with consultants and hospitals across the West Midlands area.