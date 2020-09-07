Organisations will remain separate entiries but share same floor of iconic skyscraper in heart of the City

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) have announced plans to occupy space on the same floor of 20 Fenchurch Street – the iconic skyscraper situated in the heart of the investment and insurance profession in the City of London.

The two trade and professional bodies reviewed their property footprints following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and took a decision that will see the CII sub-let part of the CISI’s existing office space at the prime location from early 2021.

The move, which brings two not for profit Chartered bodies, both members of the Chartered Body Alliance, physically closer together, will form the main headquarters for both international organisations.

The arrangement will see the CISI remodel its existing space in the building to create a new physically separate office for the CII for a lease of five years.

The CII and CISI will remain legally separate entities.

The CII currently has offices in South Woodford and Lombard Street in central London. Both premises will be vacated by the end of December 2020.

A CISI spokesman said the organisation will embrace a new way of working with a split of remote and office working for its London-based staff.

The CII had already established an “Anytime Anywhere” approach to working, which has enabled this move to take place.

Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, CEO of CISI, said: “This is collaboration and cooperation in action and a great opportunity for both organisations.

“During 2020 we have learnt the benefits of our staff being able to work remotely and how this positively contributes to productivity and wellbeing. Therefore we have taken a decision to remodel our existing property footprint by creating two separate offices on our floor. We are delighted that this change has offered us a positive new opportunity.”

Sian Fisher, CEO of CII, said: “The Walkie Talkie will be a modern and dynamic business hub for us, which meets the evolving needs of our organisation with community space for staff and visitors, both on our floor and from other features of the building like the Mezzanine and Sky Garden.

“We look forward to being neighbours of our sister professional body CISI from 2021.”