The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has become an accredited member of the Commonwealth, joining the category of Professional and Civil Society Organisations.

A CII spokesman said the trade body has committed to the Commonwealth’s 16 values and principles, which include “a strong focus on gender equality and facilitating access to the profession for people from all backgrounds”.

CII CEO Sian Fisher (pictured) said that “as an international professional body”, it wanted to commit to the shared set of values championed by the Commonwealth.

She said: “Also, out of respect for the many years of commitment from our Patron, Her Majesty the Queen, and now her successor, Prince Charles.”

Fisher added: “We are proud to be an accredited member of the Commonwealth and will work with other organisations towards a Commonwealth which utilises its strengths, pursues the common interests of its members, and seizes the opportunity to help them and others to shape a better world.”