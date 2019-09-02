Chronically ill urged to exercise as part of nationwide campaign

Research shows being active can reduce the severity of some symptoms

People with one or more long-term health conditions are being urged to exercise as part of a new campaign across England.

The campaign, led by a collaboration of 15 health and social care charities, aims to help people with conditions such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis and Parkinson’s to build physical activity into their lives.

One in four people in England live with a long-term health condition and they are twice as likely to be inactive, despite evidence showing being active can help to manage many conditions and reduce the impact and severity of some symptoms.

Research released by Sport England suggests the majority of people with a long-term health condition want to be active and are aware of the health benefits.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said the campaign forms part of a longer-term drive by Sport England to change cultural and social norms around long-term health conditions and physical activity.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association and lead campaign spokesperson, added: “People want to be more active because it improves their mood and wellbeing. I’m hugely excited about helping more people living with a health condition feel that physical activity is possible, with lots of ideas about the ways that you can keep moving.”

The campaign will run across TV, radio and social media. Campaign support packs are also being distributed to every GP surgery and community pharmacy in England.