Smaller employers should be on “high alert” for mental health issues among their staff but are “well-placed” to be able to deal with issues, it has been claimed.

As the Government continues to encourage a wider return to the workplace as the COVID-19 pandemic rumbles on, there are fears that there could be a spike in anxiety, stress and other mental health-related issues.

Christine Husbands, Managing Director of RedArc Nurses, which provides health and wellbeing support, advice and services to companies and insurers, said that she believes the “more intimate” nature of a small business means that management and colleagues may be better able to spot a member of staff who is struggling with mental health issues than is sometimes possible in a larger, more anonymous, place of work.

RedArc Nurses MD Chhristine Husbands: SMEs should make the most of the advantages and tools they have

Husbands said: “The onset of the pandemic and all it has entailed thus far has, not surprisingly, taken its toll on the mental wellbeing of many people.

“Anxieties have been wide-ranging, including worries about their own health, the health of their families, the impact of the restrictions, financial worries, depression brought about by isolation, grief for loss of freedom, the sheer impact on the world and of course those who have been bereaved.

“Employers need to be aware, more than ever, of a potential decline in the mental health of their staff.”

Husbands stressed that while not a substitute for professional mental health support, small businesses have a key role to play in supporting employees who may be suffering with mental ill health.

Husbands added that employees are “really torn” when it comes to returning back to the workplace.

She said: “On the one hand, they want to return to their places of work for reasons of job security, finances, social factors and loyalty.

WORKPLACE MENTAL HEALTH

Some t ips for small businesses • Empathetic active listening: take the time to speak to employees, ask open questions and most importantly listen non-judgementally and without interruption.

• Ask what would help them: it may not always be possible to deliver on all needs but it will help to understand their situation.

• Pick-up on verbal and non-verbal messages and signs that something may not be right.

• Be self-aware and appreciate the impact of employer communication on the employee: do they seem comfortable with the conversation, would they prefer a different method, for example would they prefer a phone call or an email.

• Summarise what has been said: be supportive and non-judgemental.

• Signpost to relevant sources of help, including charities such as Mind or The Samaritans, or employee benefits that are available.

• Follow-up regularly and constantly reassess.



Source: RedArc Nurses

“But on the other, they may have health concerns for themselves or those with whom they live, as well as being anxious about using public transport and practical issues such as childcare.

“Employers have a great responsibility to ease staff back to work in a way which doesn’t exacerbate the condition of anyone struggling with mental health problems. That may mean that a one-size-fits-all approach simply won’t work, but smaller employees will know their staff well and have a good gauge about how COVID-19 has affected individual people.”

Husbands also said employers of all sizes, as well as employees themselves, should be encouraged to make the most of the mental health support services that are often available as a free value-add alongside group and individual insurances such as critical illness, income protection and life insurance policies.

Services are also available through other organisations such as trade unions and affinity groups, but employers should be mindful that there is a vast spectrum of quality.

Husbands said: “Support can range from a one-off call to a helpline, right through to long-term support from a dedicated mental health nurse including clinically assessed provision of structured therapy sessions.”