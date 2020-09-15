Check4Cancer, the provider of early cancer detection and genetic services, has launched its new brand and website bringing together all of its cancer services onto one platform.

A company spokesman said that the new integrated service “makes it even easier to access rapid, affordable cancer screening and diagnostic tests” for people concerned about cancer, especially for those who have missed out on appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancer services have been hit especially hard during the pandemic, with thousands of people experiencing delays and cancellations to their usual GP and outpatient appointments.

Check4Cancer’s screening and diagnostic services cover the six most common cancers in the UK: bowel, breast, cervical, lung, prostate and skin.

The Check4Cancer spokesman said its new brand and website has been developed to provide people with an easy and affordable way to access cancer screening, with screening for four of the six cancers available as at-home sample collection kits.

Chief Medical Officer at Check4Cancer and Visiting Professor of Cancer Surgery at Anglia Ruskin School of Medicine, Professor Gordon Wishart, said: “We want people to know that if they have concerns that they have missed their screening appointment, or simply need peace of mind, we are making screening easier than ever. Many of our tests can be carried out in the comfort of your own home.

“By offering all of our cancer screening services under one umbrella, this new online service will make it quick and easy for people to get tested. Early detection is key in our fight against cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s latest figures suggest as many as 200,000 people per week have not been screened for breast, bowel and cervical cancer, resulting in hundreds of people with cancer going undiagnosed. It is estimated that there will be 18,000 excess cancer deaths in the first twelve months of the pandemic.