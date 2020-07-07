Risk assessment tool aims to get employees 'mobilised again in a safe and managed way'

Global insurance solutions provider Charles Taylor has launched a digital tool designed to manage employees’ back-to-work and back-to-travel risk assessments.

The tool identifies individual members of staff who are likely to develop severe symptoms of COVID-19. It gives employers “a scale of risk, based on an employee’s predictive variables, so that the appropriate mitigation steps can be taken”.

Employees complete a brief online assessment, accessible from any device.

In the longer term, Venture can also identify globally-mobile employees who may be susceptible to wider medical risks, beyond COVID-19, the spokesman said.

Angela Smith, Head of Proposition Development for Charles Taylor Claims Services, said that the new tool gives employers the “reassurance they need” to help staff return to the office or to resume international travel.

She said: “It ensures that vulnerable individuals are identified accurately and fairly, based on their own individual health profiles – and this sets it apart from other broad-range Covid-risk-identification measures.”