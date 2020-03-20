As more businesses shift to remote working amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, Health Assured has released its top tips on staying mentally health while working from home.

David Price (pictured), workplace wellbeing expert and CEO of Health Assured, said there are negatives to working from home, such as difficulties in separating work life from home life, loneliness and being less active.

On the other hand, research suggests remote workers are often more productive, more engaged and more loyal, with lower levels of absenteeism.

Price advised drawing a line between work and home and sticking to usual working hours. “Make sure you have a dedicated area where you do work, and nothing else even if it’s just a corner of a kitchen table. Treat this as your office for now, and take regular breaks,” he said.

Ways for employers to support and care for employees include staying in touch and talking regularly.

“Check-in at least once every hour—not in a snooping or invasive way, literally ask how people are doing, and if you can help,” said Price.

Other tips include setting up a Slack or Discord channel, using Microsoft Teams or getting a WhatsApp group together so everyone can stay in touch in real-time; encouraging people to work within the hours they should; and rewarding and reassuring people.