WorkLife, the new digital employee benefits service by OpenMoney, has made two key appointments.

Greg Mahon has been appointed Platform Development Director, while Philippa Bell joins as Marketing Manager..

Bell will be responsible for setting and implementing the firm’s marketing strategy to increase brand awareness and grow customers via a range of channels.

She joins WorkLife from experiential entertainment company Escape Hunt UK.

As Platform Development Director, Mahon will oversee the development of WorkLife’s service offering and drive the firm’s plans for long-term growth.

He has over 20 years’ experience in sales and business development, having held various roles at firms such as property management firm VPS Group, and Car Parking Partnership.