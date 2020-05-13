The mental health of two-fifths of the British population is at risk as a result of coronavirus, an international study suggests.

Millions of Brits feel “down, depressed, or hopeless about the future”, the survey shows.

The research project, led by Spain’s Universitat Oberta de Catalunya spin-off Open Evidence, surveyed a total of 10,551 people in the UK, Spain and Italy.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow University, Università degli Studi di Milano, Università degli Studi di Trento, Tilburg University and the Universidad Nacional de Colombia, indicates that almost 60% of the UK population require “the government not only to focus on containing the virus, but also on preventing a major economic crisis”.

The study, which consisted of three surveys and the data collected in the first of those, which sampled 10,551 people (3,523 in the United Kingdom, 3,524 in Spain and 3,504 in Italy), show that most of the population between 18 and 75 years of age report having felt down, depressed, or hopeless about the future at some point during this period.

That equates to 57% of individuals in the UK, 67% in Spain and 59% in Italy.

The individuals surveyed were also asked about measures for lifting the lockdown. Around 70% of people in the UK and Spain and almost 65% of Italians agreed with the following statement: “The government needs to inform citizens about what needs to be done to comply with safety measures, as well as clearly explain plans for exiting lockdown”.

Open Evidence and its co-founder, Codagone, specialises in conducting big data research to analyse the impact of different factors on society.

The initiative is funded by Open Evidence and BDI-Schlesinger.

Study on the effects of COVID 19 and lockdown in Italy, Spain and United Kingdom (First wave). Open Evidence, 2020 is available here.