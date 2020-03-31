Denplan, Simplyhealth’s individual and corporate dental benefits business, has announced the appointment of Louis Mackenzie as Head Dental Officer.

Mackenzie (pictured) has been working part-time for Denplan as Head of Clinical Training for the last five years, and this will now be combined to become a full-time role as Head Dental Officer.

He will be working closely with and reporting to Catherine Rutland, who is the Clinical Director at Simplyhealth.

In his new role as Head Dental Officer, Mackenzie will provide up to date clinical advice and guidance to help support our 6,500 member dentists and promote the growth of the Denplan brand in the UK.

Mackenzie has been a Denplan dentist for 30 years. He has been part-time clinical lecturer at the University of Birmingham School of dentistry for 16 years and works in the postgraduate department at King’s college London.

He has presented over 1,000 hands-on courses and lectures both nationally and internationally on direct and indirect restorative techniques, clinical photography and minimally invasive dentistry.

He is the academic lead of Birmingham University’s MSc in Restorative dentistry and is a member of Dental Update’s editorial board.

Mackenzie said: “I am delighted to be joining Denplan on a full-time basis as Head Dental Officer. Having been Head of Clinical Training at Denplan for the past five years, I know the organisation and the wider dental community extremely well. I’m looking forward to working with Catherine’s clinical team to further enhance the support services that we offer to all Denplan members.

“The current coronavirus pandemic demonstrates that it is more important than ever to provide relevant and timely clinical, business and legislative support for Denplan dentists and their teams. This will be crucial in the next few months and far beyond the current crisis.”

Denplan has over 2 million customers with 6,500 member dentists and around 1.7 million patients across the country. It also serves over 1,900 companies with employee benefit schemes.