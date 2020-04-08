Potential closures would have a catastrophic impact across broader health service as well as local communities

Britain’s largest trade body for the care home sector has written to all its members urging them them to tell local councils about the financial strain they are under as a result of COVID-19.

Care England said that is “vitally” important for care providers to be given as much support a possible as health and social care are “fundamentally intertwined”.

The success of any national response to COVID-19 is dependent upon the support of a strong care system – which is in turn dependent upon a “well-informed discussion at local level”, the trade body said.

Care home providers may be facing increased costs from issues such as the National Living Wage, agency fees and a range of operational pressures.

The trade body has developed a template letter that care home operators can use to outline exactly what financial pressures

Professor Martin Green OBE, chief executive of Care England, said: “We hope that the letter will empower members in their engagements with local commissioners and also help to inform CCGs (clinical commissioning groups) and local authorities of the kinds of challenges that care providers are facing currently.”

Professor Green (pictured) said that if care homes are forced to close as a result of financial pressures in the coming weeks and months this will “inevitably” have an adverse effect upon local health systems, local economies, communities and “finally, but most importantly, the people who reside within these care services”.

The letter is available at www.careengland.org.uk.