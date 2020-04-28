The number of deaths from coronavirus in care homes has hit a record high – but the number of deaths in hospitals appears to be stabilising.

A third of all coronavirus deaths in England and Wales are now happening in care homes, official figures show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there were 2,000 coronavirus care home deaths in the week ending 17 April.

That is double the number from the previous week.

But coronavirus hospital deaths have started falling after reaching a peak on the 8th April.

The ONS came up with the more accurate estimate after a project to track community deaths too by looking at death certificates.

This means the data lags behind the hospital figures.

Up until 10 April just over 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in care homes.

A week later this had increased by another 2,000 to pass the 3,000 mark in England and Wales. It is thought that they have risen since then again.

But hospital deaths appear to have peaked above 20,000 in the UK since the start of pandemic.