Cancer waiting times worst on record

In September only 76.9% of patients began treatment within two months of referral

Waiting times for cancer are the worst since records began, official figures show.

For all nine NHS cancer targets, between April and September the lowest percentage of patients were treated on time since the standards were introduced a decade ago.

In total, 168,390 patients were not seen or treated within the specified times, a rise of 24% on the same period in 2018-19, according to the figures published by the Sunday Times.

In September, 76.9% of patients with suspected cancer began treatment within two months of an urgent referral from a GP, making it the 45th month in a row that the 85% target was missed.

Sarah Woolnough, Cancer Research UK’s executive director, said: “These shocking figures are yet more evidence that the NHS is struggling, trying to meet rising demand with limited resources. Cancer waiting times are being missed year on year, and we’re still not seeing the urgent action needed to fix this.”

Ellen Lang, clinical cancer information and support service manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, added that uncertainty about the future takes an enormous emotional toll on people living with cancer and prolonged waits can make things even worse.

Last year, the NHS carried out more than two million checks. Cancer survival is at an all-time high, yet Britain is near the bottom of international league tables for cancer survival and is lagging years behind some countries for some types of the disease.

Professor John Appleby, chief economist at the Nuffield Trust, warned: “Getting the targets back on track will be an uphill struggle and we’re talking years here, rather than months.”