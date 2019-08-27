Cancer patients in Scotland to be given dedicated support worker

Cancer patients in Scotland are to be given a dedicated support worker who can help to provide one-to-one emotional, practical and financial advice.

The £18m scheme aims to guarantee that patients have someone to turn to when they need help, as well as free up hospital cancer care teams to focus solely on the provision of medical care and support, according to BBC News.

The Scottish government and Macmillan Cancer Support hope the scheme will be available to everyone diagnosed with cancer by 2023.

Every newly diagnosed cancer patient will be provided with a support worker who will carry out an assessment to understand their needs, before directing them to expert support.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said dealing with the physical and emotional impact of cancer is traumatic enough without having to cope with the stress it places on other aspects of daily life.

“This £18m partnership will make Scotland the first country in the UK where cancer patients will have access to dedicated practical, financial and emotional help,” she added. “The programme will help fulfil the Scottish government’s ambitions to ensure everyone with cancer is offered a personal care plan and access to the support they need, making it easier for people to continue their personal and professional lives for as long as possible whilst under-going cancer treatment.”