Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Cancer patients in Scotland to be given dedicated support worker

Patients will be offered emotional, practical and financial advice
Emily Perryman 27th August 2019

Cancer patients in Scotland are to be given a dedicated support worker who can help to provide one-to-one emotional, practical and financial advice.

The £18m scheme aims to guarantee that patients have someone to turn to when they need help, as well as free up hospital cancer care teams to focus solely on the provision of medical care and support, according to BBC News.

The Scottish government and Macmillan Cancer Support hope the scheme will be available to everyone diagnosed with cancer by 2023.

Every newly diagnosed cancer patient will be provided with a support worker who will carry out an assessment to understand their needs, before directing them to expert support.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said dealing with the physical and emotional impact of cancer is traumatic enough without having to cope with the stress it places on other aspects of daily life.

“This £18m partnership will make Scotland the first country in the UK where cancer patients will have access to dedicated practical, financial and emotional help,” she added. “The programme will help fulfil the Scottish government’s ambitions to ensure everyone with cancer is offered a personal care plan and access to the support they need, making it easier for people to continue their personal and professional lives for as long as possible whilst under-going cancer treatment.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc