Cabinet reshuffle: Chancellor Javid steps down, Health Secretary Hancock keeps role

Matt Hancock has retained his position as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care – but Chancellor Sajid David has stepped down as a result of a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak, former chief secretary to the Treasury, succeeds Javid and will join Hancock and other colleagues at a meeting of the new cabinet later on today.

Matt Hancock Secretary of State for Health & Social Care

Secretary of State (9 July to present)

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (January 2018 to 9 July 2018)

Minister of State for Digital (July 2016-January 2018)

Elected Conservative MP for West Suffolk in May 2010

Before politics, worked for his family business, as an economist at the Bank of England, and as Chief of Staff to the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

It is thought that Javid stepped down as Chancellor after he refused to meet demands by No 10 to replace all of his current advisers.

Meanwhile, West Suffolk MP Hancock, who was appointed as Health Secretary in 2018, will continue to oversea the government’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Helen Whately has been appinted as a health minister, joining exisiting minister Edward Argar.

In addition to Hancock, cabinet members remaining in place include Home Secretary Priti Patel; Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab; Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove; International Trade Secretary Liz Truss; Transport Secretary Grant Shapps; Defence Secretary Ben Wallace; Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg; and Chief Whip Mark Spencer.

But Julian Smith has been replaced as Northern Ireland Secretary by Brandon Lewis.

Those without a government role after the reshuffle also include former Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, former Housing Minister Esther McVey, former Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

