Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Businesses lose 200 million working hours a year to healthcare appointments

Six in 10 employees find taking time off for appointments stressful
Emily Perryman 3rd February 2020

UK businesses lost 201 million hours – or an estimated £900 million in paid sick leave – to employees taking time off work for health appointments in the last year alone, research from Unum shows. 

The survey of over 2,000 UK workers found the average full-time worker spent 8.3 hours attending appointments each year, making 3.1 visits to their GP and 1.7 visits to specialists. 

Many respondents (60%) said they found taking time off for these appointments stressful and 25% said they had to cancel an appointment due to personal issues or their workload being too high.

Of those who had to cancel an appointment, 62% said their health deteriorated to some extent as a result.

Three-quarters said their productivity at work is impacted while waiting for appointments.

Peter O’Donnell, Unum UK chief executive, said good employers understand the importance of enabling workers to attend their healthcare appointments promptly.

“Early treatment can often result in a quicker resolution to a medical issue and bring added peace of mind,” he added.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc